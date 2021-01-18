UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Demands Russia 'immediately Release' Navalny

Mon 18th January 2021 | 03:15 PM

EU chief demands Russia 'immediately release' Navalny

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday joined the international chorus of condemnation of Russia's arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and demanded his release

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday joined the international chorus of condemnation of Russia's arrest of opposition figure Alexei Navalny and demanded his release.

"I condemn the detention of Alexei Navalny," she said.

"The Russian authorities must immediately release him and ensure his safety."Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, also repeated Brussels' call for an independent investigation into an attempt on Navalny's life.

