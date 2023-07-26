Open Menu

EU COREPER II Agrees On New Sanctions Against Belarus - Spanish Presidency

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has agreed on adopting new sanctions against Belarus, the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"#COREPERII | Today, EU ambassadors agreed on adopting restrictive measures in view of the situation in Belarus and the involvement of Belarus in the Russian 'agression' against Ukraine. The measures include listings of individuals and entities," the presidency said on Twitter.

