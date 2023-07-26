Open Menu

EU COREPER II Agrees To Renew Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Spanish Presidency

Sumaira FH Published July 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

EU COREPER II Agrees to Renew Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine - Spanish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) The Committee of the Permanent Representatives of the Governments of the Member States to the European Union (COREPER II) has agreed to renew individual sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine conflict, the Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU said on Wednesday.

"EU ambassadors have agreed on the renewal of restrictive measures concerning Ukraine's territorial integrity," the presidency said on Twitter.

