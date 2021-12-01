EU Expresses Concern Over Situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Calls for Peace, Stability

The European Union (EU) has expressed concerns over the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina as the nation drifts towards disintegration, and called for peace and stability in the multi-ethnic country, Josep Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said on Wednesday

"I am expressing my concerns for the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, last days we have seen tensions and some attempts to try to undo 26 years of peace and stability. We remain committed to the unity of Bosnia and Herzegovina as a single country," Borell said on arrival for the NATO foreign affairs ministerial meeting in Riga, Latvia on Wednesday.

Borrell also stated on Twitter that the political crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina could hijack the country`s potential.

The EU is working to fully uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, for a united and single country firmly anchored on its EU path, the EU representative said.

In July, Bosnia and Herzegovina fell into political turmoil when Serb officials started boycotting Federal institutions after outgoing Austrian High Representative Valentin Inzko introduced a new law banning the denial of genocide and criminalizing the glorification of war criminals.

The crisis escalated in October when Milorad Dodik, the leader of the Serb-run Republika Srpska, announced a pullout from the main federal institutions in order to achieve sovereignty, calling into question the country`s unity and progress on the path to the EU.