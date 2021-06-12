The European Union has the goal of exporting 700 million COVID-19 doses by the end of 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The European Union has the goal of exporting 700 million COVID-19 doses by the end of 2021, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Saturday.

"From the start the EU chose openness and solidarity and has exported half its production - that is, 350 million doses.

Our goal: 700 million doses exported by end of year," von der Leyen, who is attending the G7 summit in the United Kingdom, wrote on Twitter.

The European Commission president added that the bloc has already contributed 3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) to the World Health Organization-led COVAX global vaccine distribution scheme.

According to media reports, both the European Union and the United States are likely to reduce export restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines at Tuesday's planned summit that is set to involve US President Joe Biden in Brussels.