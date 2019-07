EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he hopes to visit Russia in the near future for talks on human rights issues

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore told Sputnik on Wednesday that he hopes to visit Russia in the near future for talks on human rights issues.

"I hope that in the not too distant future to be able to visit Russia for discussions on human rights issues," Gilmore said.