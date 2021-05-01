European Parliament chief David Sassoli on Saturday denounced Russia's decision to ban him from entering as an attack on "European democracy

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) European Parliament chief David Sassoli on Saturday denounced Russia's decision to ban him from entering as an attack on "European democracy."

"I think they tried to attack the heart of European democracy.

This means that the European Parliament is doing its duty in signaling, calling for and defending the rule of law and freedoms," he told Italian state-run Radio Rai.

Russia on Friday barred eight EU officials from entering in retaliation to European Council sanctions against six Russians over the jailing of opposition activist Alexey Navaly on financial misconduct charges. The EU said it reserved the right to take "appropriate measures."