UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU-Russia Trade Down Nearly 23% From January-May - Statistics

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:48 PM

EU-Russia Trade Down Nearly 23% From January-May - Statistics

Trade flows between Russia and the European Union fell 22.9 percent in the first five months of 2020 from the year before, data shared by Russia's Federal Customs Service showed Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Trade flows between Russia and the European Union fell 22.9 percent in the first five months of 2020 from the year before, data shared by Russia's Federal Customs Service showed Tuesday.

Trade between the two was down to $87.

7 billion, with exports from Russia to the EU shrinking 29.1 percent to $57.3 billion and exports from the EU falling 7.9 percent to $30.4 billion.

The EU accounted for 39.5 percent of overall Russian exports between January and May of this year, down from 42.5 percent during the same period in 2019.

Related Topics

Exports Russia European Union Same January May 2019 2020 From Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

34 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

35 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

50 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

1 hour ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.