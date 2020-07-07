EU-Russia Trade Down Nearly 23% From January-May - Statistics

Trade flows between Russia and the European Union fell 22.9 percent in the first five months of 2020 from the year before, data shared by Russia's Federal Customs Service showed Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Trade flows between Russia and the European Union fell 22.9 percent in the first five months of 2020 from the year before, data shared by Russia's Federal Customs Service showed Tuesday.

Trade between the two was down to $87.

7 billion, with exports from Russia to the EU shrinking 29.1 percent to $57.3 billion and exports from the EU falling 7.9 percent to $30.4 billion.

The EU accounted for 39.5 percent of overall Russian exports between January and May of this year, down from 42.5 percent during the same period in 2019.