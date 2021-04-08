UrduPoint.com
EU Should Purchase Sputnik V After Relevant EMA Checks - Former Head Of EU Commission

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 07:30 AM

EU Should Purchase Sputnik V After Relevant EMA Checks - Former Head of EU Commission

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The European Union should buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus after relevant checks conducted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), former head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told Austria's ORF broadcaster.

The EU Medicines Agency started a rolling procedure on the Sputnik V vaccine on March 4.

Some EU countries, such as Hungary and Slovakia, approved the Russian vaccine on a national level.

"When the EMA checks Sputnik V, we should purchase this vaccine. The virus is beyond the borders. The origin of the vaccine does not matter and if the drug is effective, it should be used when becomes available," Juncker said on Wednesday.

Sputnik V has been allowed for emergency use in about 60 countries with a total population of more than 1.5 billion people.

More Stories From World

