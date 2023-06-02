European Council President to Visit Kyrgyzstan From June 2-3 - EEAS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2023) European Council President Charles Michel will pay a working visit to Kyrgyzstan from June 2-3 to co-chair the second European Union-Central Asia summit, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Thursday.

"The President of the European Council Charles Michel will visit Kyrgyzstan on 2-3 June. President Michel will visit (the town of) Cholpon Ata, (Lake) Issyk-Kul to co-chair the second Summit 'European Union - Central Asia,' together with the host of the summit ” President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov," the EEAS said in a statement.

The summit will bring together leaders of the Central Asian countries and the EU member states to discuss regional cooperation and current regional issues, as well as international developments, the statement read.

The event will also be attended by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Cabinet Deputy Chairman of Turkmenistan Nurmukhammet Amannepesov.

During his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Michel also plans to hold a number of bilateral meetings with the leaders of the Central Asian countries, including Japarov, to discuss prospects of bilateral relations, the EEAS said.