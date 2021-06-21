UrduPoint.com
EU's Michel Congratulates Pashinyan On Victory In Armenian Parliamentary Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 07:04 PM

European Council President Charles Michel on Monday congratulated Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the victory of his Civil Contract party in the Armenian parliamentary elections

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel on Monday congratulated Armenia's Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan with the victory of his Civil Contract party in the Armenian parliamentary elections.

"Warm congratulations to @NikolPashinyan on elections victory. The EU stands by Armenia in support of deepening reforms.

We are also ready to further support regional stabilisation and comprehensive conflict settlement," Michel tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the central election commission announced that the Civil Contract party won with 53.92%, followed by Ex-Armenian President Robert Kocharyan's Armenia alliance with 21.04%, and ex-President Serzh Sargsyan's I Have Honor alliance with 5.23%. The Armenia alliance refuses to recognize the election results and plans to appeal to the constitutional court.

