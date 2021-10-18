UrduPoint.com

Ex-President Dodon Plans To Head New Moldovan-Russian Union Of Business People

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon announced on Monday that he will head the new Moldovan-Russian union of business people, which is supposed to promote the development of bilateral economic relations.

"I propose rationalizing the Moldovan-Russian relations. I have accepted an offer to head a new organization, the Moldovan-Russian union of business people. Business Russia (public organization) is a co-founder of the Russian side," Dodon said at a briefing.

