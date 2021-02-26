Ex-US Air Force Contractor Admits Theft of 2,500 Classified Pages - Justice Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Former US Air Force contractor Isaak Kemp pleaded guilty to illegally removing 2,500 pages of classified material and stashing the documents in his home, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"Law enforcement discovered the more than 100 documents, which contained approximately 2,500 pages of material classified at the SECRET level, while executing a search warrant at Kemp's home," the department said in a statement. "Despite having training on various occasions on how to safeguard classified material, Kemp took 112 classified documents and retained them at his home."

Kemp pleaded guilty to charges stemming from the theft at US District Court in the state of Ohio on Thursday, the release said.

According to court documents, Kemp was employed as a contractor at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) from July 2016 to May 2019, and later as a contractor at the US Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC). While working at AFRL and NASIC - both located on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn - Kemp had Top Secret security clearance.

Unauthorized removal or retention of classified documents is a Federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison, Justice said.