ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The ex-wife of the nephew of Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Gulmira Satybaldy, who is suspected of embezzlement of state funds and a number of other crimes, has been charged with kidnapping, the national anti-corruption service said on Thursday.

"An investigation is being conducted against Satybaldy G. and her trustees on the charges of illegal acquisition of shares and assets of a number of enterprises, kidnapping and illegal imprisonment. The preliminary amount of damage caused to the victims is estimated at more than 6.

6 billion tenge ($14 million)," the anti-corruption service said on Telegram.

The anti-corruption service of Kazakhstan announced on March 17 that Satybaldy was detained on suspicion of illegal takeover of businesses that she committed together with her ex-husband. The service reported that an investigation was underway against Satybaldy also in connection with the embezzlement of state funds worth 747 million tenge in 2021. Later, the investigation said it also suspected Satybaldy of embezzling funds allocated for the construction of the facilities for the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty.