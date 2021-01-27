UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Existing US Licenses To Drill For Oil, Gas Will Not Be Disrupted - Energy Sec Nominee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:13 PM

Existing US Licenses to Drill For Oil, Gas Will Not Be Disrupted - Energy Sec Nominee

Existing licenses to drill for oil and gas in the United States will not be canceled by the Biden administration, which is only banning new exploration on federal lands in its push for cleaner energy, Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Existing licenses to drill for oil and gas in the United States will not be canceled by the Biden administration, which is only banning new exploration on Federal lands in its push for cleaner energy, Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday.

"I will say that the licenses that are currently operating are not going to be disrupted," Granholm told a Senate hearing held to confirm her appointment. "They (the industry) have got 10,000 licenses ... and they can continue to deploy with their permit to extract energy. Only on future licenses there is this moratorium."

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Oil United States Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai, Netherlands mutual trade hit AED8.6b in 202 ..

57 seconds ago

Govt to ensure universal health coverage for healt ..

3 minutes ago

Global financial markets may be overconfident, IMF ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead in Texas doctor's office hostage standoff ..

3 minutes ago

British Covid-19 variant in 70 countries, S.Africa ..

3 minutes ago

MNAs from DG Khan Division call on Prime Minister ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.