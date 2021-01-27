Existing US Licenses to Drill For Oil, Gas Will Not Be Disrupted - Energy Sec Nominee

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Existing licenses to drill for oil and gas in the United States will not be canceled by the Biden administration, which is only banning new exploration on Federal lands in its push for cleaner energy, Energy Secretary nominee Jennifer Granholm said Wednesday.

"I will say that the licenses that are currently operating are not going to be disrupted," Granholm told a Senate hearing held to confirm her appointment. "They (the industry) have got 10,000 licenses ... and they can continue to deploy with their permit to extract energy. Only on future licenses there is this moratorium."