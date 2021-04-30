UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Extended 'Troika' To Meet In Doha A Day Before Taliban's Deadline For US Afghanistan Exit

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 10:10 AM

Extended 'Troika' to Meet in Doha a Day Before Taliban's Deadline for US Afghanistan Exit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The so-called extended Troika, which includes Russia, China, Pakistan, and the United States, will meet in Doha for talks on the stalled Afghan peace process on Friday, a day before the Taliban's May 1 deadline for US and NATO forces to withdraw from the Islamic country.

The special representatives of the four countries will gather in an attempt to give impetus to the intra-Afghan peace talks and find a solution as the US fails to meet the May 1 deadline, stipulated in the Trump-era deal with the Taliban.

A day before the talks, the White House announced that the country had begun pulling out its troops from Afghanistan.

The US and NATO forces are expected to be out of Afghanistan by September 11. The Taliban have warned that the non-aggression clause against US forces will become null on May 1.

The previous meeting of the extended Troika, which also involved Afghan political forces and the Taliban, was held in Moscow last month. It resulted in the four major foreign stakeholders urging the warring sides to reduce violence and "immediately" engage in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban NATO Afghanistan Moscow Russia China White House Doha United States May September From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi attends graduation of certified r ..

8 hours ago

Rulers send condolences to Jordanian King

8 hours ago

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

11 hours ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

11 hours ago

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest po ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.