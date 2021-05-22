UrduPoint.com
Father Of Hybrid Rice" Yuan Longping Dies At 91

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:06 PM

Father of hybrid rice

Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday

CHANGSHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday.

The top rice scientist in China passed away in a hospital in Changsha, capital of Hunan Province, at about 1 p.

m., according to the hospital and other sources.

He cultivated the world's first high-yielding hybrid rice strain in 1973, which was later grown on a large scale in China and other countries to substantially raise output.

