Faulty Aircraft Prevents Polish Defense Minister From Trip to South Korea to Buy MLRS

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) A malfunctioning aircraft has prevented Polish Minister of National Defence Mariusz Blaszczak from flying to South Korea to sign a contract on procurement of the K239 Chunmoo multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), therefore, the document will be inked in Warsaw on Wednesday, the Polish Ministry of National Defence said.

On Monday, Blaszczak said that Poland would buy 288 MLRS from South Korea, 18 of which would be integrated with Polish military vehicles Jelcz and delivered to the country together with munitions in 2023.

"The visit did not take place due to a malfunctioning aircraft. The contract on procurement of South Korean MLRS Chunmoo will be signed today in Warsaw," the ministry said in a statement.

The K239 Chunmoo is a self-propelled multiple rocket launcher capable of firing guided or unguided artillery rockets.