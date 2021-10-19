UrduPoint.com

FBI Confirms Conducting Law Enforcement Activity At Oleg Deripaska's House In Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday confirmed to Sputnik that it is conducting an authorized law enforcement activity at a real estate property in the US capital that is supposedly linked to Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

"The FBI is conducting an authorized law enforcement activity at that address, but we don't have any other further information to provide at this time," the FBI press office told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that FBI agents were raiding Deripaska's house, adding that the reason for the search remains unknown.

