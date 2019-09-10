UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FBI Returns Ukrainian Painting Stolen By Nazis During World War II

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 10th September 2019 | 01:30 AM

FBI Returns Ukrainian Painting Stolen by Nazis During World War II

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) The Unite States returned a painting to the Ukraine Embassy in Washington nearly eight decades after the piece of art was stolen by the Nazis, the FBI's Washington Field Office announced on Monday.

"The painting, titled 'Secret Departure of Ivan the Terrible Before the Oprichina,' by Mikhail N.

Panin, was stolen from the Dnepropetrovsk Art Museum in Nazi-occupied Ukraine in 1941," the FBI said in a release.

For years, the painting was part of a private collection belonging to collectors identified only as the Tracy family.

"The Tracy family, unaware the painting was stolen, took care to preserve the painting, which they admired for decades in their as stolen home," the release added.

In 2017, the painting was identified as stolen when the family commissioned the Potomack Auction Company to sell it, according to the release.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Company FBI 2017 Family From

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Khabib Nurmagomedov, co ..

2 hours ago

Hazza bin Zayed opens 24th World Energy Congress i ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs &#039;UAE-Kazakhstan Joi ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives President of Eritrea

3 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.