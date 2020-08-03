WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has commissioned 45 days' worth of public consultations in response to a Trump administration plan to review the legal obligations of social media companies with respect to free speech, FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement on Monday.

The Trump administration asked US federal regulators on Wednesday to determine whether current internet laws protect social media companies from being sued for altering content or otherwise violating free speech.

"Today, the FCC's Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau will invite public input on the Petition for Rulemaking recently filed by the Department of Commerce.

.. the American people deserve a say, and we will give them that chance. Their feedback over the next 45 days will help us as we carefully review this position," Pai said in the statement.

The move comes after President Donald Trump repeatedly accused social media and internet firms of unfairly censoring conservative views. Trump issued his executive order on May 28, after Twitter began placing warning labels on some of his tweets.

Under review is Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects intermediaries from legal liability for republishing information and content disseminated by third parties.