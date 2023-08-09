Fear Keeps Japan, UN Silent on US Responsibility for Nuke Bombings - US Senate Hopeful

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Japanese officials and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres avoid saying that the United States is responsible for the atomic bombings of�Hiroshima and Nagasaki because they fear Washington's reaction, independent candidate for the US Senate from New York State Diane Sare told Sputnik.

None of the Japanese politicians who spoke at last week's memorial service for the victims of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima mentioned that the bomb had been dropped by the United States. Remembering the victims of the bombings, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres did not name the country responsible either.

"I think that's just fear. It's fear of the potential for the United States to respond or whatever leverage we can bring to bear," Sare said. "I'm happy to say the leverage we can bring to bear is less and less. Many leaders in the world, particularly in African countries, have figured that out. So, they are not behaving in such a cowardly fashion."

Sare pointed out that such countries have realized that it might be wiser to work with China and Russia, who actually work on bringing about economic development, rather than with a self-described ally who is willing to blow up pipelines, shut down food production and steal technology, among other measures.

"I think, obviously, people know it was the United States that dropped the atomic bombs, but I also think they are too afraid of offending the Caligula-like leadership we have right now," she said. "People do things that are irrational. That's what we're seeing, and maybe... the countries are hoping not to provoke us. I really don't know what the great benefit is of not telling the truth. Perhaps they also don't feel the world is in that much danger. But, I think having such a big gathering does indicate that they do realize the danger. So, maybe they think they're being subtle."

Sare also said US leaders should consider how the United States should be run.

"It was Caligula who said let them hate me, but let them fear me. I mean, is Caligula really a good model for your nation, or your leadership?" she said.

The United States dropped two atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. Some 140,000 people in Hiroshima and 74,000 in Nagasaki were killed as a result of the bombings, and the vast majority of them were civilians.