UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Reserve Reduces US Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points To 1.75%-2% Range

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 11:10 PM

Federal Reserve Reduces US Interest Rate By 25 Basis Points to 1.75%-2% Range

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The United States' benchmark interest rate will decrease by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75 percent to 2 percent, the US Federal Reserve's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability," the statement said. "In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-3/4 to 2 percent."

Related Topics

Price United States Market Employment

Recent Stories

Greenwood takes centre stage as Solskjaer turns to ..

9 minutes ago

Thomas to lead Britain at world championships

9 minutes ago

Health deptt using resources to control dengue: Dr ..

9 minutes ago

Kiev Endangered New Normandy Four Summit - Russian ..

9 minutes ago

Serbia's Accession to EU Not Determined Yet, Depen ..

9 minutes ago

AJK President emphasizes need of unity for resolut ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.