Fiancee of Slain Journalist Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US Court - Filing

The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khasoggi has filed a lawsuit in a US court to seek damages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials over his 2018 killing, a new filing revealed on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The fiancee of slain journalist Jamal Khasoggi has filed a lawsuit in a US court to seek damages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and other Saudi officials over his 2018 killing, a new filing revealed on Tuesday.

"Plaintiffs Hatice Cengiz and Democracy for the Arab World Now, Inc.

('DAWN'), through undersigned counsel, to seek a judgment against Defendants for claims arising under both Federal law and the laws of the District of Columbia as a result of the Defendants' murder of Jamal Khashoggi," said the lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified compensatory and putative damages, the amount of which will be determined at trial, the document said.