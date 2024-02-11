Open Menu

Final Stages Of Hail Toyota International Rally 2024 Conclude

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 03:10 PM

HAIL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The second and final stage competitions of the 2024 Hail Toyota International Rally concluded today in the "Shote" area.

This event represents the first round of the Baja World and middle East Desert Rally Championships.

The stage witnessed intense competition among racers in all categories across plains, sand, and mountainous areas.

Numerous visitors and hikers flocked to the region to savor the spring atmosphere of Hail and witness the rally competitions.

