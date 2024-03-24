Open Menu

Final World Cup Downhill Delayed By Snowfall In Saalbach

Published March 24, 2024

Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The start of the last downhill race of the World Cup season was postponed on Sunday as snow continued to fall in the Austrian resort, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Sunday.

"Due to the ongoing work on the piste, the organisers have decided to postpone the start of the downhill", said the FIS in a statement.

An inspection at the slated start time of 1015 GMT pushed the beginning of the event back to 1200.

The Saalbach downhill is set to be the scene of a final duel between the two best in the men's sport this winter, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt and Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, to decide who wins the globe of skiing's premier discipline.

But the snowfall, which began on Saturday afternoon and continued on Sunday morning, complicated the preparation of the piste.

