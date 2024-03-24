Final World Cup Downhill Delayed By Snowfall In Saalbach
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Saalbach, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) The start of the last downhill race of the World Cup season was postponed on Sunday as snow continued to fall in the Austrian resort, the International Ski Federation (FIS) said on Sunday.
"Due to the ongoing work on the piste, the organisers have decided to postpone the start of the downhill", said the FIS in a statement.
An inspection at the slated start time of 1015 GMT pushed the beginning of the event back to 1200.
The Saalbach downhill is set to be the scene of a final duel between the two best in the men's sport this winter, Switzerland's Marco Odermatt and Frenchman Cyprien Sarrazin, to decide who wins the globe of skiing's premier discipline.
But the snowfall, which began on Saturday afternoon and continued on Sunday morning, complicated the preparation of the piste.
vg/bsp
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 March 2024
Sindh University celebrates Pakistan Resolution Day
District administrations slaps Rs55,500 fine on 27 traders
Fatal traffic accidents claim lives, several injured in Bahawalnagar
Minister pays visit to Ramazan Sasta Bazaar
Pakistan Day observed in Karachi with national enthusiasm
Begum Nusrat Bhutto birthday celebrates: Khuhro
Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns terrorism ..
SSP Hub pays tribute to martyrs of security force on Pakistan Day
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz orders campaign to eradicate kite-flying ac ..
Kite flying strictly banned, says DC
More Stories From World
-
CIA, Mossad chiefs leave Qatar following Gaza truce talks: source2 minutes ago
-
Gaza fighting rages as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'12 minutes ago
-
Over 2.5 million Chinese run marathons, half-marathons in 202321 minutes ago
-
French musical "Don Juan" starts China tour22 minutes ago
-
Somalia says arrests 16 suspects over hotel attack22 minutes ago
-
Mendis, de Silva help Sri Lanka set 511 target for Bangladesh31 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard32 minutes ago
-
When NATO went to war with Yugoslavia32 minutes ago
-
2 dead, 34 injured in road crashes in Philippines over weekend32 minutes ago
-
Presidential election kicks off in Senegal32 minutes ago
-
IMF chief urges China to boost growth with 'pro-market reforms'42 minutes ago
-
Four wounded in Israeli strikes on east Lebanon's Baalbek52 minutes ago