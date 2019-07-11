UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Finnish Prime Minister Says Brussels Wants To Have Dialogue With Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 07:16 PM

Finnish Prime Minister Says Brussels Wants to Have Dialogue With Moscow

The European Union wants to develop dialogue with Russia and establish cooperation on environmental issues, which may help build trust between Brussels and Moscow, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The European Union wants to develop dialogue with Russia and establish cooperation on environmental issues, which may help build trust between Brussels and Moscow, Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne said.

"We [European Union] have a common line in relation to Russia, and we will follow it, without a doubt. At the same time, we want to have a dialogue with Russia and, for instance, cooperate on environmental issues," Rinne said in an interview with the Handelsblatt newspaper, when asked whether the European Union needed a new policy toward Russia.

The prime minister added that he had shared his idea of closer cooperation on environmental issues between the coastal states of the Baltic Sea with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I hope that this will help establish trust between Russia and the European Union as well," Rinne said.

Rinne also expressed his hope that the European Union would be able to normalize its cooperation with Russia, but noted that such an improvement could occur only after the implementation of the Minsk agreements on Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia German European Union Minsk Brussels Same Angela Merkel May

Recent Stories

Launch of the First National Accelerator on Closin ..

10 minutes ago

UK Media in Russia Must Be Ready for Response Afte ..

2 minutes ago

Greek Opposition's Win Opens Neoliberal Path, Econ ..

2 minutes ago

11 profiteers imposed fine in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Indonesian ambassador to visit Sialkot on Friday

2 minutes ago

SECP warns public about illegal activities of Gala ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.