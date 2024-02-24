Fire At Residential Building Kills 15 In China
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) At least 15 people were killed when a fire broke out at a residential building in Nanjing, the capital of China’s eastern Jiangsu province, state-run media said on Saturday.
The fire erupted early morning in the Yuhuatai district and injured 44 more people, according to the Xinhua news Agency.
The injured were shifted to a hospital.
A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.
Last month, at least 52 people were killed and several others injured in fires at a building and a school dormitory in the Jiangxi province and central Henan province, respectively.
