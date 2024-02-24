Open Menu

Fire At Residential Building Kills 15 In China

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Fire at residential building kills 15 in China

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) At least 15 people were killed when a fire broke out at a residential building in Nanjing, the capital of China’s eastern Jiangsu province, state-run media said on Saturday.

The fire erupted early morning in the Yuhuatai district and injured 44 more people, according to the Xinhua news Agency.

The injured were shifted to a hospital.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire erupted on the building's first floor, where electrical bicycles were placed.

Last month, at least 52 people were killed and several others injured in fires at a building and a school dormitory in the Jiangxi province and central Henan province, respectively.

Related Topics

Injured Fire China Nanjing Media

Recent Stories

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

4 hours ago
 International Conference on advances in Civil, env ..

International Conference on advances in Civil, environmental engineering conclud ..

13 hours ago
 Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui pa ..

Pakistani business, media tycoon Zafar Siddiqui passes away in Dubai

13 hours ago
Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pak ..

Ashrafi stresses religious diversity as key to Pakistan's harmony

13 hours ago
 PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of ..

PHC CJ urges lawyers to play role in provision of justice to people

13 hours ago
 Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building ..

Chief Justice SHC inaugurates civil court building in Thana Bula Khan

13 hours ago
 Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA ..

Lawyers to elect office bearers, members of SHCBA Hyderabad

13 hours ago
 KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointm ..

KPPSC notifies 85 selected candidates for appointment as PMS Officers

13 hours ago
 ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy ..

ISSI hosts roundtable on SCO, Pakistan’s policy priorities, opportunities

14 hours ago

More Stories From World