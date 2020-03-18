First Death From COVID-19 Registered in Turkey, Number of Confirmed Cases Doubles to 98

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The first death from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been registered in Turkey, the number of confirmed cases in the country has more than doubled over the past 24 hours to 98, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Tuesday.

Koca said Monday the number of coronavirus-infected people in Turkey had increased over the day to 47 from 18.

"Today we have the first death from coronavirus, an 89-year-old patient who had contact with a patient infected in China has died. The total number of infected people is now 98," Koca told reporters Tuesday.