First Regular Flight From Vladivostok to China Since 2020 Being Launched Sunday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) A flight from Russia's Vladivostok to the Chinese city of Harbin is being launched on Sunday and will be the first regular flight to China from Russia's Primorsky Territory since the beginning of 2020.

"Starting from March 26 Aurora Airlines is resuming international flights ...

from Vladivostok to Harbin," a spokesperson for the Russian airline said.

According to Aurora Airlines, there will now be three Vladivostok - Harbin flights each week.

Flights between China and Russia's Primorsky Territory were suspended at the start of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Flights between Vladivostok and Beijing are expected to resume starting from March 28.