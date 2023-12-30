Open Menu

First Teams In Roshn Saudi League Reduced To 25 Players

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2023 | 09:20 AM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Saudi Pro League (SPL) have announced the modification of the number of registered players in the first teams of Roshn Saudi League clubs to 25 players, down from 30, starting from the upcoming 2024-2025 season.

According to a joint statement issued by SAFF and SPL on Friday, each club will now have the right to register up to 10 non-Saudi players out of the total squad. Eight non-Saudi players of any age can be registered, while the remaining two players must be born in 2003 or later. This format aims to enhance investment in football talent within each club.

Furthermore, each club still has the right to register one professional football player born in Saudi Arabia, provided they were born in 1998 or later.

In terms of matchday squads, each participating team in the Roshn Saudi League can include a maximum of eight non-Saudi players in addition to their professional players from the Kingdom. However, all registered non-Saudi players are eligible to participate in the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup.

This decision follows coordination with the clubs' support strategy, the management of the national teams and the SAFF's technical director, and after conducting several workshops with the clubs.

