UrduPoint.com

Fitch Upgrades Ukraine's Long-Term Rating From 'RD' To 'CC'

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 11:00 AM

Fitch Upgrades Ukraine's Long-Term Rating From 'RD' to 'CC'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukraine's long-term foreign Currency issuer default rating from "RD" (restricted default) to "CC" (very high levels of credit risk).

"Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign-Currency (LTFC) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'CC' from 'RD' (restricted default)," the statement issued on Wednesday read.

Fitch made this decision after Ukraine managed to restructure its external debt. Nearly $6 billion of principal and interest on the country's Eurobonds has been deferred by 24 months, according to the report.

Last week, American credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Ukraine's foreign currency ratings to selective default and restricted default.

Related Topics

Ukraine Indonesian Rupiah From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18th August 2022

2 hours ago
 Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurr ..

Imran crossed limits for personal interests: Khurram Dastgir

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Anton ..

State Dept. Says No Meetings to Preview With Antonov, Russian Officials on Thurs ..

10 hours ago
 Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility ..

Japan's Ruling Party Policy Chief Visits Facility Linked to Unification Church - ..

11 hours ago
 US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chines ..

US to Take Steps in Coming Weeks to Counter Chinese Activity Around Taiwan - Sta ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.