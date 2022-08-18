MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ukraine's long-term foreign Currency issuer default rating from "RD" (restricted default) to "CC" (very high levels of credit risk).

Fitch made this decision after Ukraine managed to restructure its external debt. Nearly $6 billion of principal and interest on the country's Eurobonds has been deferred by 24 months, according to the report.

Last week, American credit rating agencies Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings downgraded Ukraine's foreign currency ratings to selective default and restricted default.