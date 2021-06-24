Five killed in bus accident in central Iran

At least five people were killed when a passenger bus overturned in Iran's central Yazd Province on Thursday, local media reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :At least five people were killed when a passenger bus overturned in Iran's central Yazd Province on Thursday, local media reported.

In addition, 28 others were injured in the incident, which took place in Dehshir village of Taft county in Yazd Province early in the morning, said the report released by the IranOnline news website.

Ambulances, helicopters and emergency buses have been sent to the scene, and the cause of the accident is under investigation, according to the report.

Official figures show more than 20,000 people die in traffic accidents every year in Iran. Inexperienced drivers, car problems and dangerous roads are blamed for causing the casualties.