Five People Injured, One Killed In Gas Explosion In Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 11:00 AM

Five People Injured, One Killed in Gas Explosion in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The gas explosion in a five-story residential building in Russia's Naberezhnye Chelny left five people injured, one of whom died and three of whom were hospitalized, Assistant Health Minister Alexey Kuznetsov said on Tuesday, adding that two of those injured are in a grave condition.

Six apartments were destroyed in the incident. A criminal probe was opened into provision of services failing to meet safety requirements.

"As a result of the incident in Naberezhnye Chelny, five people were injured, one of whom died.

Three people were hospitalized. The condition of a teenager born in 2004 is assessed as grave, preparations are ongoing for his medical evacuation ... The injured person born in 1951 is also in a grave condition," Kuznetsov told reporters.

The condition of the injured child born in 2010 is assessed as satisfactory, and one more injured person received medical assistance extramurally, the healthcare official added.

