Five People Missing After Leverkusen Blast Most Likely Dead - Company

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The five people missing after the explosion at a chemical park in Germany's Leverkusen are most likely dead, the head of Currenta company, which owns the Chempark complex, said on Wednesday.

This means the death toll could stand at seven.

"Unfortunately, we must assume we will not find the five missing people alive," Currenta CEO Frank Hyldmar said at a press conference.

Four of them are Currenta staffers, Hyldmar specified, extending condolences to families.