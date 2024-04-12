Five-wicket Bumrah wrecks RCB as Mumbai seal easy IPL win

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Jasprit Bumrah took five wickets to wreck Royal Challengers Bengaluru's innings before two sharp fifties by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav sealed an easy seven-wicket win for Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Thursday.

The Indian pacer's masterful 5-21 won him the player-of-the-match award as the star-studded RCB line-up made 196-8 after Hardik Pandya won the toss and decided to field first.

Bumrah removed fellow India superstar Virat Kohli (three) before rookie pacer Akash Madhwal dismissed England's Will Jacks (eight) in the fourth over to leave RCB reeling at 23-2.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis rebuilt the innings on a placid Mumbai track with young Rajat Patidar, who hit an impressive 26-ball 50 with four sixes and three fours.

South African fast bowler Gerald Coetzee took Patidar's wicket while Australian superstar Glenn Maxwell (nought) failed again to leave RCB in trouble 108-4 in the 13th over.

Du Plessis fell to Bumrah, who returned to demolish the RCB middle-order, for a 40-ball 61.

Bumrah also removed Mahipal Lomoror (nought) on the very next ball to leave the visitors at 153-6 in the 17th over.

A late blitz by veteran Dinesh Karthik, who hit an unbeaten 23-ball 53, took RCB to 196-8 as Bumrah took two more wickets -- rookies Saurav Chauhan and Vijaykumar Vyshak -- to finish his match-defining spell.

Speaking after the game, Bumrah said that the T20 format "is very harsh for the bowlers".

"I try to not be a one-trick pony, I have worked on this early in my career. People start to line you up. I want to have different skills."

He added: "I will never say I wanted to take a five-for. The wicket was sticky and I am very happy with my contribution."