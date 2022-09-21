UrduPoint.com

Flight To Send Migrants To Delaware Near Biden's Vacation Home Canceled - Police

Flight to Send Migrants to Delaware Near Biden's Vacation Home Canceled - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) A flight that was scheduled to arrive in the US state of Delaware with asylum-seeking migrants apprehended on the US southern border has been canceled, the Rehoboth Beach Police Department told Sputnik.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was sending a plane with migrants to an airport near Biden's' vacation home in Rehoboth, Delaware.

"Nobody came, dead deal, flight canceled," the police said on Tuesday.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said they were monitoring reports about the flight and coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers so that they would be prepared to receive the migrants.

Jean-Pierre characterized the move by DeSantis as being a political stunt.

Republican-run states, including Florida and Texas, have been protesting what they call is the Biden administration's lax border and immigration policy by transporting migrants to the so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions." Texas has sent more than 11,000 migrants to New York City, Washington and Chicago.

Well over two million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources on the southern border that are trying to handle the situation.

