Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Results - 1st Update
Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Abidjan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) Africa Cup of Nations results in the Ivory Coast on Friday:
Group B
In Abidjan
Cape Verde 3 (Bebe 32, Mendes 51, Pina 69) Mozambique 0
Played Thursday
Egypt 2 (Marmoush 69, Mohamed 74) Ghana 2 (Kudus 45+3, 71)
Group C
In Yamoussoukro
Senegal 3 (I.
Sarr 16, H. Diallo 71, Mane 90+5) Cameroon 1 (Castelletto 83)
Playing later
