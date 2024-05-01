Open Menu

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference Underway At NDU, Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 12:25 PM

COAS also held a meeting separately with CGS and designate CGS UK Army.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Sixth Pakistan-UK Regional Stabilization Conference started at National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad yesterday.

According to the ISPR, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and Chief of the General Staff of UK Army General Sir Patrick Sanders addressed the opening session of the conference.

General Sir Roland Walker, designate CGS UK Army also attended the session.

Pakistan-UK Stabilization Conference is the flagship defence and security dialogue between the two countries, held alternately in Pakistan and UK, bringing together a formidable corpus of subject matter experts in diverse domains including diplomats, defence officials, intellectuals and civil society representatives.

In connection with this conference, a 30-member UK delegation, is visiting Pakistan from Monday (29 April) to Friday ( 3 May ) led by Major General Tom Bateman, Standing Joint Force Commander.

During the Conference, delegations from both sides will exchange perspectives on global and regional environment and its impact on national security, and, regional peace and stability.

This year, the scope of discussion has been expanded from bilateral to regional issues and defence officials of both countries from the region are also participating in the conference.

Separately, COAS also held a meeting with CGS and designate CGS UK Army.

Both sides discussed matter of professional interest and measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations. The Army Chief thanked General Patrick Sanders for his services in enhancing bilateral military ties and felicitated General Roland Walker on his nomination as the next CGS of UK Army.

