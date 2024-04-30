Open Menu

Pakistan’s Ambassador To UAE Meets Ruler Of Ras Al Khaimah

Ijaz Ahmad Published April 30, 2024 | 11:38 PM

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30 April, 2024)
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the United Arab Emirates was received by His Highness (H.H) Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) at Al Dhait Palace.

On behalf of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mr. Ishaq Dar, Ambassador Faisal Tirmizi conveyed warm regards and best wishes to His Highness.
Mr. Tirmizi applauded the visionary leadership of H.H.

for the amazing development taking place in RAK under his leadership. He underlined the importance of historic linkages existing between Pakistan and the Emirates.
H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that Pakistan was very close to his heart.

He appreciated Pakistan’s diverse geography ranging from mountains to deserts and fertile lands.
Highlighting the geo strategic location of his country, the Ambassador said that Pakistan was situated at the crossroads of South and Central Asia offering multiple connectivity and investment opportunities.

He encouraged business community in Ras Al Khaimah to explore these opportunities. Ambassador Tirmizi thanked His Highness for facilitating the agreement between the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and the Ras Al Khaima Chamber of Commerce.


H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi said that Pakistan has a great future. He suggested that simplification of procedures would remain important to attract investments towards Pakistan.
Availing the opportunity, Ambassador Tirmizi extended an invitation to His Highness to visit Pakistan.


Both sides agreed to collaborate for cooperation and facilitate business to business interactions. Mr. Hussain Muhammad, Pakistan’s Consul General in Dubai, Sheikh Dr. Hamed bin Ahmed Al Hamed and senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.

