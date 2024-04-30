Open Menu

Govt Reduces Petrol Price By Rs5.45 Per Litre

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

The diesel prices have been reduced by Rs8.42 per litre, light-speed diesel (LSD) will witness a decrease of Rs5.63 per litre while kerosene oil prices have been cut by Rs8.74 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The Federal government announced a major reduction in petrol prices on Tuesday, lowering it by Rs5.45 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved this adjustment in fuel rates.

According to a notification from the finance ministry, the new price of petrol will be Rs288.49 per litre starting May 1, reflecting the decrease of Rs5.45.

Moreover, diesel prices have been reduced by Rs8.42 per litre and light-speed diesel (LSD) will witness a decrease of Rs5.63 per litre while kerosene oil prices have been cut by Rs8.74 per litre.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Petrol Oil Price May From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

35 minutes ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

5 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

5 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

5 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

6 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

6 hours ago
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

7 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

7 hours ago
 Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert i ..

Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai

9 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Proper ..

Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..

10 hours ago
 vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador ..

Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..

10 hours ago
 FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets ..

FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business