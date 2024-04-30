Govt Reduces Petrol Price By Rs5.45 Per Litre
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 30, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The Federal government announced a major reduction in petrol prices on Tuesday, lowering it by Rs5.45 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved this adjustment in fuel rates.
According to a notification from the finance ministry, the new price of petrol will be Rs288.49 per litre starting May 1, reflecting the decrease of Rs5.45.
Moreover, diesel prices have been reduced by Rs8.42 per litre and light-speed diesel (LSD) will witness a decrease of Rs5.63 per litre while kerosene oil prices have been cut by Rs8.74 per litre.
