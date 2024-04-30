Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

(@Abdulla99267510)

The diesel prices have been reduced by Rs8.42 per litre, light-speed diesel (LSD) will witness a decrease of Rs5.63 per litre while kerosene oil prices have been cut by Rs8.74 per litre.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 30th, 2024) The Federal government announced a major reduction in petrol prices on Tuesday, lowering it by Rs5.45 per litre for the upcoming fortnight.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved this adjustment in fuel rates.

According to a notification from the finance ministry, the new price of petrol will be Rs288.49 per litre starting May 1, reflecting the decrease of Rs5.45.

