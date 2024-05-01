Open Menu

China's Aircraft Carrier Fujian Sets Out For Maiden Sea Trials

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2024 | 12:10 PM

China's aircraft carrier Fujian sets out for maiden sea trials

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, set out for maiden sea trials on Wednesday morning.

The ship left Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8 a.m. The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

Since its launch in June 2022, the Fujian has completed its mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments. It has met the technical requirements for sea trials.

Related Topics

China Shanghai June

Recent Stories

World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

56 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

13 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

13 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

17 hours ago
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

17 hours ago
 Empowering women for employment is the need of hou ..

Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid

18 hours ago
 Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measu ..

Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry

18 hours ago
 Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s ..

Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program

19 hours ago
 BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies in ..

BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..

19 hours ago
 Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies tod ..

Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today

19 hours ago

More Stories From World