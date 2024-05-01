SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) China's third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, set out for maiden sea trials on Wednesday morning.

The ship left Shanghai Jiangnan Shipyard at around 8 a.m. The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

Since its launch in June 2022, the Fujian has completed its mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments. It has met the technical requirements for sea trials.