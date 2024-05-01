World Labor Day Being Observed Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 11:27 AM
Across Pakistan, various public and private organizations are hosting events such as conferences, seminars, marches, and walks to honor the contributions and sacrifices of laborers.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) International Labor Day is being commemorated today with a renewed commitment to advocating for workers’ rights worldwide.
This year’s theme, “Ensuring Workplace Safety and Health Amidst Climate Change,” underscores the importance of addressing environmental challenges in the workplace.
Despite these efforts, many workers remain uninformed about their rights, as evidenced by a construction site laborer questioning the level of support they receive from the government or other entities.
