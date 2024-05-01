Today Gold Rate In Pakistan 01 May 2024
Arslan Farid Published May 01, 2024 | 08:52 AM
The gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2024 is 235,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,820. Know more about Gold Rate in Pakistan updates at UrduPoint.
Gold rate in Pakistan today per tola 01 May 2024 is 235,400 for 24k gold, and the gold rate in Pakistan today for 10 grams is 201,820.
Gold rate in Pakistan today 22k per tola is 215,766 and 10 gram 22k today gold rate in Pakistan is 185,000.
Gold rate in Pakistan today gold price 2024 is determined by the Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association following the fluctuations in international gold prices. You can check the gold rate in different cities of Pakistan today at UrduPoint in the table below, including 1 tola gold price in Lahore today, gold rate today in Karachi, and gold rate in Islamabad today.
|Gold Rate
|24k Gold
|22k Gold
|Per Tola Gold
|Rs 235,400
|Rs 215,766
|Per 10 Gram Gold
|Rs 201,820
|Rs 185,000
|Per Gram Gold
|Rs 20,182
|Rs 18,500
You can know 1 gram gold price in Pakistan today for 24k and 22k gold, 10 gram today gold price in Pakistan for 24k and 22k gold, gold rate in Pakistan today per tola for 24k and 22k gold updated regularly at UrduPoint.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
More Stories From Business
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 5.45 per liter9 hours ago
-
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre9 hours ago
-
FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing10 hours ago
-
Planning minister reviews preparations for upcoming 13th JCC meeting, PM Shehbaz’s expected visit ..10 hours ago
-
FBR issues Income Tax General Order to enforce return filing11 hours ago
-
LCCI delegation visits Business Facilitation Center14 hours ago
-
2-day Pak-International Poultry Expo begins14 hours ago
-
Minister visits Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company14 hours ago
-
Kyrgyz Honorary Consul calls on Punjab Governor14 hours ago
-
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision14 hours ago
-
Brazil's producer inflation rises 0.35% in March15 hours ago
-
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry15 hours ago