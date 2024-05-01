- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import scheme
PM Shehbaz Constitutes Committee To Investigate Caretaker Govt’s Wheat Import Scheme
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 01, 2024 | 01:55 PM
Justice (Retired) Mian Mushtaq has been appointed as the head of this committee.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted committee to investigate the wheat import scheme during the interim government, the sources close to the development confirmed on Wednesday.
Justice (Retired) Mian Mushtaq was appointed as the head of this committee.
This decision comes amidst mounting concerns among local farmers who are facing hardships due to delays in the government’s procurement of wheat from them.
The committee’s Primary objective will be to scrutinize the substantial financial losses incurred by the national treasury and to evaluate the necessity of the wheat imports.
Upon completion of its investigation, the committee is slated to present its comprehensive report to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif within a concise two-week timeframe.
Recent Stories
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad
World Labor Day being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police foil terrorist attack at check post, seven officials injured13 minutes ago
-
Labour day in Sargodha,rallies held13 minutes ago
-
20 shopkeepers fined over profiteering23 minutes ago
-
Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam trains extension workers on Climate-Resilient Farming32 minutes ago
-
Govt committed for economic stability of labourers, workers: CM Sindh2 hours ago
-
Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad2 hours ago
-
CM KP emphasizes importance of hardworking class for societal progress, prosperity2 hours ago
-
Labourers deserve special attention from all sections of society: Amir Muqam2 hours ago
-
PPP to continue support to labourers: Bali2 hours ago
-
Labourers play pivotal role in country's economy: Governor2 hours ago
-
Human Rights Council of Pakistan playing important role in highlighting Kashmir dispute: Saghar2 hours ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city3 hours ago