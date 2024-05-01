PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import scheme

(@Abdulla99267510)

Justice (Retired) Mian Mushtaq has been appointed as the head of this committee.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 1st, 2024) Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday constituted committee to investigate the wheat import scheme during the interim government, the sources close to the development confirmed on Wednesday.

This decision comes amidst mounting concerns among local farmers who are facing hardships due to delays in the government’s procurement of wheat from them.

The committee’s Primary objective will be to scrutinize the substantial financial losses incurred by the national treasury and to evaluate the necessity of the wheat imports.

Upon completion of its investigation, the committee is slated to present its comprehensive report to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif within a concise two-week timeframe.