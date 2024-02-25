Football: English Premier League Results
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Aston Villa 4 (Watkins 4, Luiz 29, 39, Bailey 61) Nottingham Forest 2 (Niakhate 45+5, Gibbs-White 48)
Brighton 1 (Dunk 90+5) Everton 1 (Branthwaite 73)
Crystal Palace 3 (Richards 68, Ayew 72, Mateta 79-pen) Burnley 0
Manchester United 1 (Maguire 89) Fulham 2 (Bassey 65, Iwobi 90+7)
Playing later (GMT)
Bournemouth v Manchester City (1730), Arsenal v Newcastle (2000)
Playing Sunday
Wolves v Sheffield United (1330)
Playing Monday
West Ham v Brentford (2000)
Recent Stories
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields
Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath
More Stories From World
-
'Excellent' Bashir takes four wickets to put England on top7 minutes ago
-
Slovenia's Tratnik steals in for Het Nieuwsblad win17 minutes ago
-
Trump vows to crush Haley as Republican race heads south17 minutes ago
-
Hundreds protest in Senegal demanding new election date27 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table27 minutes ago
-
Khachanov ends Mensik's dream Qatar run to clinch sixth title27 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table1 hour ago
-
Eight in hospital after reports of 'odour' at Sweden intel service4 hours ago
-
South Africa's ANC kicks off election season4 hours ago
-
Munir Akram is listed among 14 influential UN diplomats, officials by a media website4 hours ago
-
Fears over Russia's 'ghost fleet' bypassing oil sanctions7 hours ago