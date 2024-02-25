Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: English Premier League results

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:

Aston Villa 4 (Watkins 4, Luiz 29, 39, Bailey 61) Nottingham Forest 2 (Niakhate 45+5, Gibbs-White 48)

Brighton 1 (Dunk 90+5) Everton 1 (Branthwaite 73)

Crystal Palace 3 (Richards 68, Ayew 72, Mateta 79-pen) Burnley 0

Manchester United 1 (Maguire 89) Fulham 2 (Bassey 65, Iwobi 90+7)

Playing later (GMT)

Bournemouth v Manchester City (1730), Arsenal v Newcastle (2000)

Playing Sunday

Wolves v Sheffield United (1330)

Playing Monday

West Ham v Brentford (2000)

More Stories From World