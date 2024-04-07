Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) English Premier League results on Saturday:
Crystal Palace 2 (Mateta 3, Edouard 86) Manchester City 4 (De Bruyne 13, 70, Lewis 47, Haaland 66)
Aston Villa 3 (Watkins 39, 80, Rogers 46) Brentford 3 (Jorgensen 59, Mbeumo 61, Wissa 68)
Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 45+2) Burnley 0
Fulham 0 Newcastle 1 (Guimaraes 81)
Luton 2 (Clark 73, Morris 90) Bournemouth 1 (Tavernier 52)
Wolves 1 (Sarabia 33-pen) West Ham 2 (Paqueta 72-pen, Ward-Prowse 84)
Brighton 0 Arsenal 3 (Saka 33-pen, Havertz 62, Trossard 86)
Playing Sunday
Manchester United v Liverpool (1430 GMT), Sheffield United v Chelsea (1630), Tottenham v Nottingham Forest
