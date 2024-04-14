Football: English Premier League Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:
Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 84, Watkins 87)
Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 14)
West Ham 0 Fulham 2 (Pereira 9, 72)
Playing Monday
Chelsea v Everton (1900 GMT)
Played Saturday
Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 16, Kluivert 36) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 31, 65-pen)
Brentford 2 (Arblaster 63-og, Onyeka 90+3) Sheffield United 0
Burnley 1 (Brownhill 74) Brighton 1 (Muric 79-og)
Manchester City 5 (Hashioka 2-og, Kovacic 64, Haaland 76-pen, Doku 87, Gvardiol 90+3) Luton 1 (Barkley 81)
Newcastle 4 (Isak 30, 51, Gordon 32, Schar 87) Tottenham 0
Nottingham Forest 2 (Gibbs-White 45+1, Danilo 57) Wolves 2 (Cunha 40, 62)
