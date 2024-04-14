Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: English Premier League results - collated

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Collated English Premier League results on Sunday:

Arsenal 0 Aston Villa 2 (Bailey 84, Watkins 87)

Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1 (Eze 14)

West Ham 0 Fulham 2 (Pereira 9, 72)

Playing Monday

Chelsea v Everton (1900 GMT)

Played Saturday

Bournemouth 2 (Solanke 16, Kluivert 36) Manchester United 2 (Fernandes 31, 65-pen)

Brentford 2 (Arblaster 63-og, Onyeka 90+3) Sheffield United 0

Burnley 1 (Brownhill 74) Brighton 1 (Muric 79-og)

Manchester City 5 (Hashioka 2-og, Kovacic 64, Haaland 76-pen, Doku 87, Gvardiol 90+3) Luton 1 (Barkley 81)

Newcastle 4 (Isak 30, 51, Gordon 32, Schar 87) Tottenham 0

Nottingham Forest 2 (Gibbs-White 45+1, Danilo 57) Wolves 2 (Cunha 40, 62)

Related Topics

Newcastle Liverpool Pereira Bournemouth Sheffield Brighton Luton Nottingham Manchester United Sunday Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

15 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

1 day ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

1 day ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

1 day ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

1 day ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

1 day ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

1 day ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

1 day ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

1 day ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

1 day ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

1 day ago

More Stories From World