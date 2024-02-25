Football: English Premier League Table
Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 60
Man City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59
Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58
Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 52
------------------------------
Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52 38 47
------------------------------
Man Utd 26 14 2 10 36 36 44
Brighton 26 10 9 7 49 41 39
Newcastle 26 11 4 11 54 45 37
West Ham 25 10 6 9 36 44 36
Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35
Wolves 25 10 5 10 39 40 35
Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 32
Crystal Palace 26 7 7 12 31 44 28
Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 28
Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 25
Nottm Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 24
Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 21
------------------------------
Luton 25 5 5 15 35 51 20
Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 13
Sheff Utd 25 3 4 18 22 65 13
Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.
Bottom three relegated
Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise
Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated39 minutes ago
-
Israel discusses next steps in truce talks as Gaza desperation deepens39 minutes ago
-
Trump eases to win against Haley in race to Republican nomination48 minutes ago
-
Australia win rain-hit third T20 against New Zealand by 27 runs49 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated49 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League results2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table2 hours ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 table2 hours ago
-
Haley lashes out at Trump over 'disgusting' Black voter comments2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table2 hours ago
-
Lloris and LAFC off to winning start to new MLS season2 hours ago
-
Cricket: New Zealand v Australia 3rd T20 international scores2 hours ago