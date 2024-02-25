Open Menu

Football: English Premier League Table

Umer Jamshaid Published February 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM

Football: English Premier League table

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) English Premier League table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Liverpool 26 18 6 2 63 25 60

Man City 26 18 5 3 59 26 59

Arsenal 26 18 4 4 62 23 58

Aston Villa 26 16 4 6 56 35 52

------------------------------

Tottenham 25 14 5 6 52 38 47

------------------------------

Man Utd 26 14 2 10 36 36 44

Brighton 26 10 9 7 49 41 39

Newcastle 26 11 4 11 54 45 37

West Ham 25 10 6 9 36 44 36

Chelsea 25 10 5 10 42 41 35

Wolves 25 10 5 10 39 40 35

Fulham 26 9 5 12 36 42 32

Crystal Palace 26 7 7 12 31 44 28

Bournemouth 25 7 7 11 33 47 28

Brentford 25 7 4 14 35 44 25

Nottm Forest 26 6 6 14 34 48 24

Everton 26 8 7 11 28 34 21

------------------------------

Luton 25 5 5 15 35 51 20

Burnley 26 3 4 19 25 58 13

Sheff Utd 25 3 4 18 22 65 13

Notes: Top four teams qualify for the Champions League; fifth-placed team enters Europa League.

Bottom three relegated

Everton deducted 10 points for breaching profit and sustainability rules

