Football: Euro 2024 match schedule

Hamburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) Full match schedule for Euro 2024 following Saturday's draw for the tournament, which will be played in Germany from June 14 to July 14 next year:

Group stage

June 14

Group A

Germany v Scotland in Munich

June 15

Group A

Hungary v Switzerland in Cologne

Group B

Spain v Croatia in Berlin

Italy v Albania in Dortmund

June 16

Group C

Serbia v England in Gelsenkirchen

Slovenia v Denmark in Stuttgart

Group D

Play-off winner A v Netherlands in Hamburg

June 17

Group D

Austria v France in Duesseldorf

Group E

Belgium v Slovakia in Frankfurt

Romania v Play-off winner B in Munich

June 18

Group F

Portugal v Czech Republic in Leipzig

Turkey v Play-off winner C in Dortmund

June 19

Group A

Scotland v Switzerland in Cologne

Germany v Hungary in Stuttgart

Group B

Croatia v Albania in Hamburg

June 20

Group B

Spain v Italy in Gelsenkirchen

Group C

Denmark v England in Frankfurt

Slovenia v Serbia in Munich

June 21

Group D

Play-off winner A v Austria in Berlin

Netherlands v France in Leipzig

Group E

Slovakia v Play-off winner B in Duesseldorf

June 22

Group E

Belgium v Romania in Cologne

Group F

Play-off winner C v Czech Republic in Hamburg

Turkey v Portugal in Dortmund

June 23

Group A

Switzerland v Germany in Frankfurt

Scotland v Hungary in Stuttgart

June 24

Group B

Croatia v Italy in Leipzig

Albania v Spain in Duesseldorf

June 25

Group C

England v Slovenia in Cologne

Denmark v Serbia in Munich

Group D

Netherlands v Austria in Berlin

France v Play-off winner A in Dortmund

June 26

Group E

Slovakia v Romania in Frankfurt

Play-off winner B v Belgium in Stuttgart

Group F

Czech Republic v Turkey in Hamburg

Play-off winner C v Portugal in Gelsenkirchen

Last 16

June 29

Match 37: Winner Group A v Runner-up Group C in Dortmund

Match 38: Runner-up Group A v Runner-up Group B in Berlin

June 30

Match 39: Winner Group B v Third Group A/D/E/F in Cologne

Match 40: Winner Group C v Third Group D/E/F in Gelsenkirchen

July 1

Match 41: Winner Group F v Third Group A/B/C in Frankfurt

Match 42: Runner-up Group D v Runner-up Group E in Duesseldorf

July 2

Match 43: Winner Group E v Third Group A/B/C/D in Munich

Match 44: Winner Group D v Runner-up Group F in Leipzig

Quarter-finals

July 5

Match 45: Winner Match 39 v Winner Match 37 in Stuttgart

Match 46: Winner Match 41 v Winner Match 42 in Hamburg

July 6

Match 47: Winner Match 43 v Winner Match 44 in Berlin

Match 48: Winner Match 40 v Winner Match 38 in Duesseldorf

Semi-finals

July 9

Match 49: Winner Match 45 v Winner Match 46 in Munich

Match 50: Winner Match 47 v Winner Match 48 in Dortmund

Final

July 14

Winner Match 49 v Winner Match 50 in Berlin